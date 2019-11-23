EXCLUSIVE: ‘I didn’t break Dunc’s big toe’ – Dundee man hits back at former star footballer Duncan Ferguson

A Dundee man has hit back at former star footballer Duncan Ferguson for claiming their bar room brawl left him with a broken toe and hampered his career.

Gary Menzies revealed he was the man involved in the bust-up at The Rock, Menzieshill, back in 1993 and disputed the former striker’s version of events which he broadcast on Toffee TV – an independent media channel.

A furious fight erupted in the city pub over a woman and Gary, 56, told how he went into hiding from the press for days after the incident.

But he insisted: “Big Duncan’s version is wrong.

“He never broke his toe in the fight with me.

“He broke it kicking a toilet door in another pub later that night when he booted it in frustration.

“It all started with an argument over a woman (my ex-wife).

“Duncan then started to get up off his bar stool while I was standing – and as I am a lot smaller than him I stuck the nut on him.

“I wasn’t going to wait until he stood to his full height.”

Gary admitted it was ironic that he headbutted Ferguson who was later jailed for a similar incident on the pitch for Rangers when he clashed with Jock McStay of Raith Rovers.

Celtic fan and Dundee City Council concierge Gary added: “It was mayhem after that and Big Dunc was locked in the ladies toilets for his own safety while I bolted.

“I was coming out the pub with Big Dunc’s blood all down my Boston Celtics T-shirt when the police were coming in.

“I said to them that they’d better get in the pub quickly because it had all kicked off and as they went in, I ran off. I went to my mum’s and stayed there for four days because all the press were after me.

“Dunc eventually went to the Ascot Bar with a couple of people in a taxi later that night of the fight and kicked the toilet door in anger at what had happened – and that’s when he broke his toe. It had nothing to do with me.

“I don’t know what he is complaining about it wrecking his career because he has had a better career and life than me.”

Ferguson is now a coach and has said his playing career was restricted by a broken toe injury and blamed the Dundee bar rammy.

The 47-year-old, who set a British record transfer fee of £4 million when he quit Dundee United for Rangers in the same year the brawl in The Rock is said to have happened, was blighted by injuries throughout his career.

Despite playing for 26 years, he managed fewer than 500 senior appearances.

The Stirling-born striker, 47, is now at Everton and in an interview with the club’s internal channel Toffee TV, he said: “The first injury I ever had was when I broke my big toe.

“I broke it in a fight in a pub called The Rock in Menzieshill in Dundee.

“It never got fixed and to this day I think everything came from that big toe and that fight in the pub in Dundee, when I was 18.”

The injury ended his season and a year later Ferguson was caged for his attack on Raith’s McStay to become the first player banged up for an on the pitch flare up.

He was jailed only five months after winning the FA Cup with Everton and said letters from the club’s fans helped him get through his time locked up.

Ferguson said he grew a beard to look “tough” during his stint in the notorious Glasgow Barlinnie jail.

‘Big Dunc’ was Arabs hero

Duncan Ferguson was a product of Dundee United’s famous youth set-up instilled at the club by legendary manager Jim McLean.

The 6ft 3in striker made his first-team debut against Rangers at Ibrox on November 10 1990,

coming off the bench to help the Tangerines to a 2-1 victory.

His first goal came a few months later as he helped United to a 2-1 Scottish Cup replay victory against East Fife at Bayview.

The 20-year-old gradually established himself as a first-team regular among the likes of Maurice Malpas, John Clark, Dave Bowman and Billy McKinlay.

His robust style of play quickly won over the Terrors support.

While “Big Dunc” was an imposing figure leading the line, he also possessed a deft touch for such a big man.

However, there can be no denying it was his goals and never-say-die spirit which endeared him to the fans and he’s still fondly remembered by the Tangerines faithful.