EXCLUSIVE: Highly-rated young Dundee United defender Kerr Smith to join Aston VIlla

Highly-rated young Dundee United defender Kerr Smith is set to sign for Aston Villa, Courier Sport can reveal.

The 16-year-old centre-back has been attracting interest from a host of big English Premiership clubs in recent weeks – Manchester United and Everton among them.

But Villa appear to have won the race and Smith, currently in Birmingham, is expected to agree his first professional contract with them.

Previously a central midfielder, he was converted into a central defender by United’s senior academy head coach Adam Asghar.

It turned out to be a wise move, with first team manager Micky Mellon quickly identifying his talent in the summer and giving him a game in the August friendly against Sheffield United, when Smith, then 15, was up against veteran striker Billy Sharp.

United will obviously be disappointed to lose such a promising talent at a young age but, with the likes of Lewis Neilson and Logan Chalmers making headlines as well, it is another feather in the cap of academy director Andy Goldie and his staff and further enhances the growing reputation of the Tannadice youth set-up.