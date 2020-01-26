Sunday, January 26th 2020 Show Links
Exclusive: Hibs kid Fraser Murray set for Dundee loan

by Calum Woodger
January 26, 2020, 1:40 pm Updated: January 26, 2020, 2:55 pm
Fraser Murray (centre) is set to join Dundee on loan.
Hibs youngster Fraser Murray is set to join Dundee on loan until the end of the season, Tele Sport can exclusively reveal.

The 20-year-old midfielder is a product of the Hibees academy set-up and has made 25 appearances for their first team.

The Easter Road club are keen for him to get more game-time under his belt and hope a switch to Dens Park will offer that.

The Dark Blues hope to have the deal sewn up this week in time for Saturday’s trip to Morton.

Meanwhile, club-mate Sean Mackie has returned to Hibs after picking up an injury in his temporary spell on Tayside.

