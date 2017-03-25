The Tele can exclusively reveal the full plans for two major concerts to be held in Dundee this summer.

Slessor Gardens is set to play host to performances by Little Mix, UB40 and Olly Murs.

Members of Dundee City Council’s licensing committee will be asked to consider the proposals for the Little Mix and UB40 gigs at a meeting next Thursday.

It has been revealed that the capacity for each event is 11,300.

The Little Mix concert on June 29 is a sell-out, with 11,172 tickets already snapped up.

The number of tickets sold for the UB40 concert on May 20 has not yet been confirmed.

The Event Management Plans for both concerts show there will be disruption in the city centre.

Members of Dundee City Council’s licensing committee are also being asked by the council’s head of legal services, Roger Mennie, to approve the go-ahead of both concerts. Mr Mennie said that the approvals would be subject to the “usual pre-event inspections” and conditions.

He will ask councillors to give council officers the power to discuss the final arrangements with the applicants.

Mr Mennie said: “Based on the information provided by the applicant, the safety advisory group made up of police, fire and ambulance personnel as well as council officers is satisfied that these events can proceed safely.”

He said this was subject to the necessary road closures and diversions being put in place, adding: “Members should note there will be disruption in the city centre.”

Mr Mennie revealed that Thomson Avenue and Dock Street will be closed to all traffic.

He will also ask councillors to approve the diversion of buses which normally use Dock Street via Ward Road and Meadowside.

Mr Mennie said the recommended closures and diversions came from the safety advisory group, which has “met on several occasions to review the various updated versions of the documentation provided by the applicants.”

Details in the event management plans show that the concert footprint for each will incorporate the two streets adjacent to Slessor Gardens — South Crichton Street and South Castle Street.

For UB40, the setting up will start three days in advance.

The plant and stage will be delivered on May 17, the stage installed on May 18 and other facilities such as toilets, bars and signs will be erected on May 19.

The concert gates will open to the public at 4pm on the day of the gig and the entertainment curfew is set at 10.30pm. The clearing up will be completed by May 21.

For Little Mix, preparation will begin four days before the event on June 25.

The Little Mix concert will begin at 5pm and a curfew of 10pm has been set.

Clearing up of the site is anticipated to be finished by July 1.

For both events the public will enter and leave the concert space via gates positioned on either side of the arena.

Queuing, ticket check and search space will be located on the closed lengths of South Castle Street and South Crichton Street.

There will be dedicated disabled viewing areas for both concerts.

It’s anticipated that Little Mix will attract a predominantly young female audience, aged 14-30 with an 80% female to 20% male ratio.

The audience for UB40 is expected to be in the 20-51 age group.

The application for the Olly Murs concert on July 20 has only recently been lodged and will be submitted to a future meeting of the licensing committee.