To some it may seem like Flynn Duffy came from out of nowhere to make his Dundee United debut.

In a way, some good luck, with regular left-back Jamie Robson suspended and back-up Adrian Sporle injured, meant Duffy did appear from relative obscurity into the first-team picture.

However, in truth, the 17-year-old’s Terrors bow in last Friday’s 1-0 Premier Sports Cup Group B win at Kelty Hearts was years in the making.