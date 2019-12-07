EXCLUSIVE: Festival chiefs behind Reading, Leeds and Download eyeing up Dundee event in 2020

The brains behind the Download, Reading and Leeds music festivals are eyeing up an open-air event in Dundee in 2020, the Tele can reveal.

Festival Republic have submitted an application to Dundee City Council seeking permission to stage a three-day music festival at Camperdown Park in May 2020.

It hopes to host the as-yet-unnamed festival all day long on May 22, 23 and 24, packing the park with four stages, bars, food stalls and funfair rides.

The firm is not seeking permission to allow people to camp – suggesting a similar set-up to the Carnival Fifty-Six festival hosted at Camperdown in 2017.

Festival Republic is the company behind some of the UK’s biggest music festivals including Download, Latitude, Wireless – all shortlisted for the UK Festival Awards this year – as well as the Reading and Leeds festivals.

It regularly attracts some of the biggest acts in the world to its events, with its 2020 festivals in England already boasting including the likes of Iron Maiden, Kiss, Liam Gallagher, The Chemical Brothers and Charli XCX in their line-ups.

If given the green light by council licensing chiefs, Festival Republic’s show will be the third major music festival staged at Camperdown in recent years.

Local music gurus have given the promoter’s bid the thumbs-up.

Matthew Marra, manager at Assai Records in Union Street, said: “I’m delighted to hear that – we were big fans of Carnival Fifty-Six and I was able to play at one of the fringe events at the Big Weekend.

“The live music scene has been on the up for a while – we’re doing our bit with shows in the store but also outside it with acts like Snow Patrol and Lewis Capaldi.

“It feels like a great time for music in the city and it’s good we’re all upping our game.”

Music promoter Dougie Black said the application was a sign of the city continuing to “punch above its weight”.

“Looking at what’s happening with Slessor Gardens, opening up to more and better shows and acts like the Libertines at the Caird Hall last night (Friday).

“It’s a small city but people feel its music scene has got a good reputation for both local bands and touring shows. People love coming here to see music.”

Festival Republic was contacted for comment.