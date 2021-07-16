EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Rangers man Graham Dorrans training with Dundee after leaving Australia

Graham Dorrans has returned to Scotland and is once more training with Dundee.

The former Dens midfielder departed the club last November for a new adventure Down Under.

However Dorrans left Western Sydney Wanderers at the start of July, citing family reasons.

Now the 34-year-old is back in the UK and looking for a new club.

A former team-mate and good friend of Dundee boss James McPake, the two were back together again in training this morning.

Last week, McPake said: “Graham is a good player.

“He might start training if that’s what Graham wants to do. He will have other options all over the place.

“I spoke to him every day in Australia and he did well down there.

“He’s a good guy and a very good footballer.

“When players like Graham Dorrans pop up, he would add to any team.”

During his time at Dens, the ex-Rangers midfielder played 27 times, scoring twice. The first of those came in a 1-1 derby draw with Dundee United in the Championship.

Leaving Sydney

The former Scotland man, who made 142 appearances in the English Premier League for Norwich and West Brom, said on leaving Sydney: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience playing in front of such amazing fans.

“Everyone at the club has been so welcoming. They’re a great bunch of players and staff that I’m sure will bring success to this club.

“Unfortunately, for family reasons I have had to return home but I wish the whole club every success in the future.”