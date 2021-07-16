Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Rangers man Graham Dorrans training with Dundee after leaving Australia

By George Cran
July 16, 2021, 11:30 am Updated: July 16, 2021, 12:28 pm
Graham Dorrans joined Dundee for training this morning.
Graham Dorrans has returned to Scotland and is once more training with Dundee.

The former Dens midfielder departed the club last November for a new adventure Down Under.

However Dorrans left Western Sydney Wanderers at the start of July, citing family reasons.

Now the 34-year-old is back in the UK and looking for a new club.

A former team-mate and good friend of Dundee boss James McPake, the two were back together again in training this morning.

Dorrans and McPake were team-mates at Livingston.

Last week, McPake said: “Graham is a good player.

“He might start training if that’s what Graham wants to do. He will have other options all over the place.

“I spoke to him every day in Australia and he did well down there.

“He’s a good guy and a very good footballer.

“When players like Graham Dorrans pop up, he would add to any team.”

During his time at Dens, the ex-Rangers midfielder played 27 times, scoring twice. The first of those came in a 1-1 derby draw with Dundee United in the Championship.

Leaving Sydney

The former Scotland man, who made 142 appearances in the English Premier League for Norwich and West Brom, said on leaving Sydney: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience playing in front of such amazing fans.

“Everyone at the club has been so welcoming. They’re a great bunch of players and staff that I’m sure will bring success to this club.

“Unfortunately, for family reasons I have had to return home but I wish the whole club every success in the future.”

 

