EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Dundee United boss Ray McKinnon could make shock return to management at Highland League new boys Brechin City

Ray McKinnon could make a quick-fire return to management with relegated Angus club Brechin City.

McKinnon left his job as Queen’s Park earlier this month despite leading them to a resounding League Two title success.

McKinnon has now emerged as the main contender to replace Michael Paton – who left City by ‘mutual agreement’ on Friday.

𝐂𝐋𝐔𝐁 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓 Brechin City announce that Manager Michael Paton and the Club have mutually agreed to end his tenure as Brechin City Manager.

The Angus side were relegated to the Highland League for the first time in their 115-year history after losing the pyramid play-off final to Kelty Hearts last week.

However, they will launch ambitious plans for a club restructure at an EGM on Monday and McKinnon has been earmarked to spearhead Brechin’s bid to bounce back into the SPFL.

Where it all began

McKinnon began his senior football managerial career at Brechin in 2012.

After three successful years at City, he earned moves to Raith Rovers and Dundee United.

He spent 17 months in charge of United and led them to Challenge Cup success before leaving in October 2017.

He lasted just 93 days in charge of Morton before making a shock switch to become Falkirk manager but he couldn’t prevent Bairns from being relegated to League One and was sacked in November 2019.

McKinnon, 50, was appointed at Queen’s Park in 2020 and comfortably led them to the League Two title a full 16 points clear of second-placed Edinburgh City.

McKinnon was expected to mastermind Queen’s Park’s ambitious plans for back-to-back promotions.

However, he was relieved of his duties by the Glasgow side earlier this month and replaced by his one-time assistant Laurie Ellis.

A move to Brechin may be surprising to many, given McKinnon’s vast managerial experience and City’s new status as a Highland League side.

But he has maintained strong relations with the Angus club and they are determined to invest to make a quick return to the SPFL and the appointment of McKinnon would be a real signal of intent.