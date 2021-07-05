EXCLUSIVE: Dundee winger Paul McMullan determined to prove he can cut it at Premiership level after being overlooked at Dundee United

Paul McMullan says Dundee aim to be the surprise package of 2021/22 on their return to Premiership football.

The Dark Blues are deep into preparations for their first shot at the top flight in three years after coming up through the play-offs last term.

Arriving in January from rivals Dundee United, McMullan proved a key figure in the Dens Park club’s rise from the second tier.

That came a year after hitting double figures for assists in tangerine as United won promotion to the top flight.

The 24-year-old winger, though, repeated that feat in dark blue last season, laying on even more goals for his new team-mates.

This time, however, he’s looking for more of an opportunity than he received under Micky Mellon at Tannadice.

McMullan started just three times for United in the Premiership last term before crossing the street in January.

Having proved electric in Championship football, McMullan is now keen to show what he can do at the top table.

“I definitely think I can make an impact in that league,” he told the Courier.

“I thought I could have at United but unfortunately I never got as much of an opportunity as I would have liked last year.

“Hopefully, it’s different this year.”

Not a massive step up, says McMullan

McMullan played a small role in Dundee United’s comfortable mid-table finish last season after promotion to the Premiership.

And he says there isn’t much between the leagues when teams are promoted from the Championship.

In fact, none of the last 11 teams promoted to the Premiership have gone straight back down – the last was Dunfermline in 2012.

So Dundee feel like they can ruffle some top-flight feathers says McMullan.

“I don’t think there is a massive step up in quality between the Championship and Premiership,” he added.

“You saw that when we played St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup. That was a really close game but they ended the season winning two domestic cups.

“So I don’t think there is a massive difference between the teams.

“We hope to surprise a few teams. We want to get as many points on the board as we can quickly, our aim first and foremost is to still be in that league the following season.

“This club is a big club that should be playing Premiership football. We’ve got them back there, now our goal is to stay in the league.

“Once you do that, then you can thinking about what you can potentially achieve.”

Competition for places

McMullan technically counts as one of Dundee’s summer signings after making his move from United a permanent one in June.

That was after the two clubs worked out a loan deal at the end of January following McMullan’s pre-contract agreement with the Dens Park club.

Also coming in have been Luke McCowan from Ayr United and Ryan Sweeney from Mansfield Town.

Dundee are stronger for those additions and McMullan knows he has competition for his place from McCowan’s arrival.

He said: “Of course we are stronger, the staff have improved the squad and I’m sure they will do even more.

“It’s about having competition for places.

“As a player, you have to make sure you are one of the guys in those places.”

Adding goals as well as assists

Those two got their first run-outs as Dundee players in last weekend’s friendly win over Forfar Athletic.

Also earning a first was winger McMullan as he found the net in the second half, converting a Charlie Adam throughball.

After laying on 13 goals last term for his team-mates, the diminutive winger is determined to add a goal threat to his game this season.

To be fair to him last term, it wasn’t for the want of trying as either goalkeeper or woodwork denied McMullan on multiple occasions.

“I absolutely want to add more goals to my game this season.

“Last year, I had a good few chances to score and didn’t take them. I got a bit of stick for that!

“I didn’t worry too much though, whether it’s goals or assists as long as I’m contributing to the team I’m not bothered.

“We’re all determined to keep our momentum going from last year.

“We won on Saturday and although it’s only a friendly, you want to go and win. You want to keep winning and keep winning, make it a habit.

“That’s definitely something we are trying to do.”

Scoring goals is far easier when skipper Adam is dropping perfectly-weighted throughballs over defences like he did at Station Park, though.

“Yeah, you just run through and it ends up on the end of your toe. That’s always nice!” McMullan said.

“The three passes for our goals on Saturday were brilliant.

“He was doing it throughout the season last year so hopefully he can do it again in the Premiership for us.”