Friday, January 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee winger Declan McDaid set for Partick Thistle switch

by Craig Stewart
January 29, 2021, 3:02 pm Updated: January 29, 2021, 3:22 pm
© SNS GroupAYR, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 21: Declan McDaid in action during a Scottish Championship match between Ayr United and Dundee at Somerset Park, on November 21, 2020, in Ayr, Scotland (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Declan McDaid in action for Dundee against Ayr earlier this season.

Dundee winger Declan McDaid is set to join Partick Thistle on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old – who has made 12 appearances for the Dark Blues in the Championship in 2020/21 – will be reunited with his former Ayr gaffer Ian McCall when the deal goes through.

Declan McDaid.
Declan McDaid.

Jags boss McCall is a huge fan of the winger who played 88 games under him for the Honest Men, winning League One in 2017/18 before impressing in the second tier the following campaign.

McDaid scored three times in 31 matches for Dee last season.

Busy week for Dundee in transfer market

It’s been a busy week for James McPake’s men in the transfer market, with former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings signing an 18-month Dens deal after leaving Shrewsbury.

Dundee also snapped up defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott and winger Paul McMullan on loan from Spurs and Dundee United respectively.

McMullan, who has signed a pre-contract with the Dark Blues, crossed the road ahead of a permanent summer transfer.

Jason Cummings in action for Shrewsbury against Liverpool.
Jason Cummings in action for Shrewsbury against Liverpool.

After Cummings’ announcement, McPake said: “Jason’s signing is in line with our ambition of getting back to the Premiership.

“This week we have signed Malachi, Paul McMullan and Jason Cummings.

“That has been the statement of intent from the club. So it has been a good week.”

Jason Cummings: Dundee boss James McPake reveals Hibs star Scott Allan alerted him to striker’s availability