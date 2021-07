Ryan Edwards is set to agree a contract extension with Dundee United.

The 27-year-old signed a two-year deal with the Tangerines last summer – but had attracted interest from Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood Town and former United boss Micky Mellon’s Tranmere Rovers.

Depsite the big defender’s appearance on English clubs’ radars, Tannadice head coach Tam Courts revealed on Monday that informal discussions between Edwards and the Tangerines were “always happening”.