EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren planning new multi-million pound St Andrews golf resort

by Calum Woodger
March 31, 2021, 10:48 am Updated: March 31, 2021, 11:45 am
© Kris MillerDundee United chief Mark Ogren has thanked Tangerines fans for their support.
Dundee United chief Mark Ogren.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren is behind plans for a new multi-million pound golf resort in St Andrews.

The Tangerines chairman, through his company, investment consultants GPH Engineering, is seeking planning permission to begin work on a new course to compete with the Old Course at the Home of Golf.

The American, with his Spanish business partner Hector Pous Rivero, has submitted proposals to Fife Council after purchasing

