Dundee United are set to announce this afternoon that they have signed Hibs front man James Keatings on a pre-contract agreement.

The 25-year-old, whose contract at Easter Road is about to expire, has agreed a two-year deal with the Tannadice club.

Although the striker has had regular involvement this season, his recent appearances have been from the bench.

That situation is unlikely to change when Hibs move up to the Premiership next term.

Keen to hold down a regular starting place, that means the former Scotland U/19 has been willing to talk to other clubs.

Keatings is well-known to United, having scored the home goal when the clubs drew at Easter Road in October.

He also faced them as the Hibees won there in early January and again at Tannadice in March, a result that cemented his side’s place at the top of the Championship.

Keatings was a highly-rated kid at Celtic but a serious knee injury was a major factor in him not making a first-team appearance there.

After loan spells at St Johnstone and Hamilton, he made a permanent switch to Accies in 2013.

A year later he moved to Hearts and, despite doing well at Tynecastle, after just 12 months he made the move across Edinburgh to join up at city rivals Hibs.

Keatings could be part of a double Edinburgh deal for United, who have held talks with Billy King, who will be leaving Hearts this summer.

Whether they are playing in the Premiership or Championship next year, United believe Keatings and King would be assets.

