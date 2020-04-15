EXCLUSIVE: Dundee submit ‘yes’ vote to SPFL proposals paving way for conclusion of 2019/20 season

Dundee have submitted a ‘yes’ vote to the SPFL’s proposals paving the way for Celtic, Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers to be crowned champions.

Tele Sport understands the Dark Blues told Hampden chiefs of their decision this afternoon and are awaiting a response from league bosses.

Should the SPFL board accept Dundee’s vote, the Championship, League One and League Two seasons will immediately be declared on a points per game basis.

The Premiership will remain on hiatus, but could subsequently be called at the SPFL board’s discretion.