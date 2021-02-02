EXCLUSIVE: Dundee make loan move for highly-rated Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson

Dundee are hoping to bring in highly-rated Celtic midfielder Ewan Henderson on loan.

It’s understood the Dark Blues have moved to bolster their central midfield options and await a decision from the Hoops on the 20-year-old.

Championship clubs, along with Leagues One and Two, can still sign players on loan until the end of February despite the transfer window closing on Monday night.

A Scotland U/21 international, Henderson has featured 11 times for Celtic, including in the Champions League and Europa League.

However, he has only made three substitute appearances this season and the Parkhead club are keen for their man to get much-needed first-team football.

That has alerted Dundee after Jordan McGhee underwent surgery on Monday and will be sidelined for a number of weeks.

A defender throughout his career, McGhee has become an integral part of James McPake’s midfield of late and his absence is a blow to the Dark Blues.

Henderson, meanwhile, joined Premiership Ross County on a season-long loan spell last term.

He made six starts and 10 appearances in all for the Dingwall side but his stay in the Highlands was cut short by Celtic last January, citing a lack of game time.

At Parkhead this season, Henderson has been around the fringes of Neil Lennon’s side.

He played an hour in the Europa League victory over Lille in December and came off the bench in draws against Hibs and Livingston last month.

The midfielder has made one Scotland U/21 appearance in November 2019 against Greece.

His older brother Liam also came through the ranks at Celtic Park but now plies his trade in Italy.

He played for Hellas Verona in Serie A and is currently with Lecce in Serie B.