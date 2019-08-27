EXCLUSIVE: Dundee council leader plans another 10 years of catastrophic cuts across the board

Cuts to school crossing patrollers, bigger classroom sizes, closure of leisure centres and libraries, and a reduction in roads and property maintenance.

Those are just some of the drastic plans Dundee City Council chiefs are considering in a bid to balance the books.

In an exclusive interview with the Evening Telegraph, council leader John Alexander admitted people across Dundee have to face up to a further 10 years of catastrophic cuts across the board.

He warned that no area of council services would remain unaffected and that despite attempts in recent years to protect the people of the city from the worst effects of cuts until now, things were about to get very much worse.

He warned that people in all walks of life in Dundee could expect to feel the effects of cuts the council would be forced to take in years to come.

Mr Alexander said: “I don’t want to be doom and gloom but I need to be honest – we are in a dire situation. This should be a wake-up call to everyone.

“The bigger picture is often lost when we look at one cut over another. It’s the direction of travel that’s deeply worrying.

“Cuts have consequences and we’re dealing with the mess others have created for us.

“All services will face cuts of some kind – that’s the only way we are going to find the £80 million of cuts we are faced with over the next 10 years.

“Add that to the near £100m we’ve had to find in the past 10 years and it’s not hard to see what’s ahead.

“When you consider how we’ve done that so far, we’ve tried to protect key areas, but I can’t see how that’s sustainable.

“Sadly, the very unpopular closure of Camperdown Golf Course was only the beginning. There’s going to have to be many more unpopular cuts and closures.

“I don’t like it any more than anyone else but I need to live in reality. We have staff to pay, services to run and buildings to maintain and we cannot continue as is.

“Uncut grass and the reduction in bin emptying services are only the tip of the iceberg and, in reality, are easier decisions compared to the alternatives.”

Mr Alexander pointed out Dundee was only one of the 32 local authorities in Scotland faced with serious financial challenges.

And he insists party politics has to go out the window in a bid to save money and, ultimately, give the people living in every area a better future.

Mr Alexander also admitted “nothing was off the cards” in terms of making what he deemed “catastrophic cuts”. He said: “We’re all in the same situation – irrespective of whether it’s an SNP, Labour, Tory or Liberal Democrat council – and we are facing a further 10 years of austerity.

“Moray Council is facing bankruptcy as it desperately tries to find ways to cut costs.

“Measures being taken include cutting school crossing patrollers altogether, class sizes becoming bigger, grass being left uncut, landmarks under threat of closure and locals having to clean public toilets.

“Make no mistake, these are some of the options we will have to seriously consider if we are to finance the catastrophic cuts we are being faced with. Absolutely nothing is off the cards.

“The priority is to keep cuts to education, children’s services and social work services to the bare minimum but even these were coming under scrutiny.

“We have done everything we can so far to keep cuts to a minimum but already they are happening.

“We have cut senior staff, merged departments, remortgaged our HQ, I’m shouting very loudly to both the Scottish and Westminster governments and making the case for more resources.”

He added: “This is a cross party concern and SNP in Dundee are working with all the opposition parties to work out the best possible way to protect as many of our important services as we can – but it’s not going to be easy and we will have to make some very very difficult decisions in the years ahead.”

A report before the council’s policy and resources committee earlier this month said the council would need to find £17.3m of savings in the next financial year, 2020-21.