Dundee are closing in on the capture of former Celtic striker Cillian Sheridan.

It’s understood the 32-year-old frontman will be joining the Dark Blues for training on Monday with a view to signing.

The ex-St Johnstone man is a free agent after leaving Polish side Wisla Plock.

Dundee have been on the lookout for a physical presence up top following the departure of last season’s top scorer Osman Sow.

They had been keeping an eye on former Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci’s future plans after he was told to find a new club by Samsunspor.

However, 6ft 5in Sheridan could be the man to bolster their attacking options, should all go well in training this week.

Well-travelled career

Capped three times for the Republic of Ireland, Sheridan has been well-travelled since coming through the ranks at Parkhead.

In a 14-year career, the frontman has played in Bulgaria, Cyprus, Poland, New Zealand and Israel.

His last spell in Scotland came in the 2012/13 season where he scored nine times in 26 top-flight matches for Kilmarnock.

That followed a brace of loans at St Johnstone, where he was a team-mate of current Dens assistant Dave Mackay.

With St Johnstone, the Irishman built a fruitful partnership with Fran Sandaza, netting 23 times between them at McDiarmid Park.

On his travels, Sheridan has picked up silverware, most notably in Cyprus where he helped APOEL Nicosia to back-to-back league and cup doubles.

The frontman was pivotal in the Cypriot side reaching the group stages of the Champions League in 2014, scoring three times in qualifying before playing in each group game.

He also won the Bulgarian Cup with CSKA Sofia.

After spells with Jagellonia Bialystok in Poland, Wellington Phoenix in the A-League and Israeli Premier League side Ironi Kiryat Shmona, the striker returned to Poland with Wisla Plock in February 2020.

He scored twice in 11 appearances in his first season but only managed one in 16 last season as Wisla finished 12th out of 16.

His contract with the Ekstraklasa side ended on July 1 leaving him free to find a new club.