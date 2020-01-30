EXCLUSIVE: Dundee City Council worker sacked over email tampering claims

A high-profile Dundee City Council education officer has been sacked over claims he sent a ‘falsified email’ during the tendering process for a £10,000 local authority contract.

Kenny Christie, education support officer for arts and culture with the council, was hauled in front of council chiefs earlier this month over claims he interfered in the tendering process to provide sound technology for Dundee Schools Musical Theatre (DSMT) for three shows last summer.

Mr Christie, who worked for the cpouncil for the past 13 years, has strenuously denied the allegations and has confirmed he will be appealing against the decision.

He was previously director with DSMT but has since left the company, which is funded by the council.

The allegations centre on Blue Parrot Production and Events, based in Edinburgh.

It is understood Blue Parrot missed the tender deadline for the DSMT contract and, when an email from the company was forwarded to the tender team, the date had been tampered with to make it look like it had been submitted on time.

But Mr Christie has denied all links to the scandal and said: “I received a letter from Dundee City Council today, January 29.

“I can confirm that I am not currently working for Dundee City Council in any capacity.

“I have been removed from my post.

“The council has accused me of deliberately forwarding a falsified email. There is no suggestion that I personally falsified this email.

“The suggestion is that I forwarded the email after it had been falsified by someone else.

“I refute the allegations made against me and I can confirm I will be appealing against my removal from my post.

Mr Christie also said he felt that the penalty seemed to be “disproportionate” to the accusations made against him.

“No other allegations have been made against me,” he said.

“I have worked in my current role for 13 years and have had an association with the council for 18 years.

“I continue to have a huge respect for my council colleagues, council officers and elected members.

“This is a very unfortunate time for me and I will need to take time to look at things moving forward.

“I don’t wish to say anything further at this stage but will be making my intentions clear in due course.”

Blue Parrot had provided sound equipment for DSMT for previous shows.

DSMT producer and manager Lina Waghorn said: “I am shocked and saddened that Kenny Christie is no longer working with the council.

“He was a great asset to DSMT and an inspirational teacher.”

It’s understood students at DSMT were informed on Sunday January 26 that Mr Christie was “moving on to new projects”.

It was made clear to students he was not returning and that Kris Mordente, a St John’s Academy teacher, would be taking over director permanently.

A source at DSMT said: “It’s just a bit strange that he’s gone. Kenny was DSMT and DSMT was Kenny. I don’t think anyone knows how we’re going to operate without him.

“He had been growing distant for a while, we have only seen him three times since August and at one point Lina mentioned bringing in an assistant director.

“It’s not something we’d expect, I think everyone here including Lina would be reluctant to let him go.”

A Blue Parrot spokesman said the company was not awarded the DSMT contract because “strictly speaking, we did not meet the deadline.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We do not comment on individual personnel matters.”

Christie was highly valued

Kenny Christie has been described as one of the most “sought-after” musical theatre directors in the country.

He has worked with DSMT for over 15 years, producing several musicals like Les Miserables and Annie.

His directing career began at the age of 14, producing a one-act play as part of the SCDA drama festival.

In 2003, Mr Christie became the world record holder for the fastest theatrical production, taking one piece from book to stage in just 23.5 hours.

He has also taught and organised dance workshops ,in Dundee and Perth, and has worked with Dundee City Council to organise dance activities for school pupils.

Mr Christie has also held the title of chairman of the Heads of Instrumental Teaching Scotland, as well as being the first Youth Adviser for Scotland for the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

Recent scandals have rocked council

Kenny Christie’s sacking comes in the wake of a separate fraud scandal that has rocked Dundee City Council in the past year.

In October, the council’s head of construction Mark Ross quit in the midst of an investigation into claims he was treated to a golfing trip on the Spanish coast by bosses of a firm awarded an £8 million local authority contract.

The £8.3m deal to provide heat and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors was awarded to Edmundson Electrical without going out to tender.

The trip to Spain took place weeks after the contract was awarded and included Mr Ross, a senior Edmundson staff member, another council employee and representatives of two other firms.

It was later revealed that the second council employee was Kenny Muir, who also worked in the council’s construction department.

He was sacked from his role earlier this month.

Mr Muir is the fourth senior employee to leave construction services since September, following the resignations of Mr Ross and electrical supervisor Iain Gardyne, who is accused of selling thousands of pounds’ worth of council smoke alarms online.