EXCLUSIVE: Dundee and Dundee United locked in a battle for Ayr’s Luke McCowan

Dundee and Dundee United are fighting it out for the signature of Ayr United’s Luke McCowan.

The Tele understands both city clubs are in advanced talks with the 23-year-old over a summer switch.

McCowan was named Ayr’s Player of the Year last season and has been offered new terms by the Honest Men with his contract coming to an end.

However, the versatile attacker has drawn interest from a number of top-flight clubs and is high on the wishlists of both the Dark Blues and the Tangerines.

👤 Luke McCowan 🗣️ ​"The right winger put in an excellent performance and netted two goals as Ayr United saw off Alloa Athletic 4-1 at Somerset Park." Read more: https://t.co/2ir2C420Fe#SPFL | @AyrUnitedFC pic.twitter.com/ehsz9LyS5W — SPFL (@spfl) February 2, 2021

He also reportedly impressed scouts from down south last year and was linked with a move to English Championship side Cardiff City.

McCowan can play in attacking midfield, out wide and up front and netted nine times in 33 appearances for Ayr in the season past.

A former lifeguard, McCowan signed professional terms with Ayr in 2017 and played once as Ian McCall led the side to promotion with the League One title.

He would go on to feature prominently in the previous two seasons, playing over 30 times in both terms and becoming a key player at Somerset Park.

He has scored 19 goals in 78 appearances for the Honest Men.

Now, though, his future could be in Premiership in the City of Discovery – but which side of Sandeman Street will he choose?