Wednesday, September 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Charlie Adam reveals new Dundee duties ahead of derby showdown with United

By Alan Temple
September 15, 2021, 8:00 am Updated: September 15, 2021, 8:20 am
Adam gets to grips with his new duties against Livingston on Saturday
Whether on the grass or in the stands, skipper Charlie Adam will have a pivotal part to play as Dundee attempt to claim derby glory at Tannadice.

Adam, 35, was initially slated to be absent until October after suffering a groin injury in the recent 1-0 defeat against Motherwell.

That would have seen the boyhood Dundee fan miss out on the

