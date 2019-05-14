EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam interested in Dundee job as player-manager

Life-long Dundee fan Charlie Adam would be interested in succeeding Jim McIntyre as manager at Dens Park – if he could extend his playing career.

The 33-year-old former Scotland international has just left English Championship outfit Stoke City and his aim is to secure a playing contract elsewhere.

The Tele understands, however, that if his boyhood heroes wanted him at the helm for next season’s crack at promotion from the Championship, he would be open to holding talks with managing director John Nelms.

His only condition would be that he could continue as a player as well.

In a career that started at Rangers 16 years ago and has taken him to Blackpool, Liverpool and for the past seven seasons, Stoke, the Dundonian has never hidden his support for his home town club.

He’s even made guest appearances for the Dark Blues in testimonials for Dens old boys, Julian Speroni at Crystal Palace and St Johnstone’s Dave Mackay.

One problem for Adam would be he does not meet the criteria laid down for the job by Nelms, which states a preference for the successful candidate to have been in charge of 300 games and have a win rate of around 40%.

That may not be cast in stone and news a man of Adam’s experience and stature is interested will give Dundee something to think about.

And it would not be the first time the club have gone down the route of appointing a player/manager.

Another ex-Ranger, Alex Rae, operated on that basis when he took charge in 2006. Ironically he achieved a 43% win rate and, given the tight budget available to him, was considered unlucky to be sacked when he left after two years.