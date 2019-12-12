EXCLUSIVE: Calls for answers after woman found dead in Carseview Centre

Fresh calls have been made for NHS Tayside to action recommendations from an independent inquiry after a woman was found dead in the Carseview Centre.

The discovery was made on Sunday morning and the woman’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

The woman has not been named by police but it is understood her family were concerned that, while she was meant to be under constant supervision, she was left completely alone for eight hours.

Earlier this year, an independent inquiry recommended NHS Tayside halt a centralisation of mental health services in Dundee.

It’s expected that the results will be published before Christmas.

Dr David Strang, who led the inquiry into local psychiatric services, made the sole recommendation to halt the controversial move to centralise facilities.

He said first, NHS Tayside should carry out a wider and more comprehensive review of the local health system.

But as of yet, the health board has not followed the recommendation.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman, Monica Lennon, said: “The news that a patient under the care of Carseview Hospital has died is very sad and my thoughts are with the family.

“It’s important that an investigation gets underway immediately.

“It is a sad reality that families bereaved by suicide have no confidence in the health board to deliver safe mental health crisis support.

“And it is not acceptable that the only recommendation made by the independent inquiry into mental health services in its interim report – to halt the centralisation of services until a comprehensive review of strategy is carried out – has so far been ignored.”

Gillian Murray, whose uncle David Ramsay took his own life after being sent away from Carseview despite asking to be admitted, said she was devastated by the news.

Gillian said: “How many more people have to die at Carseview?

“The problem there is ongoing and I’m very concerned that the powers that be are telling lies about what is happening at Carseview.

“It’s too late for us, my family is already broken – but if I have to keep shouting about this to save someone else’s life then I will do that.”

Mandy McLaren, whose son Dale Thomson took his own life in 2015 after discharging himself from Carseview, has admitted she is not surprised to hear the news and believes people are dying due to the “failings” at Carseview.

She added: “We were told that systems were to be put in place at Carseview to make sure things like this wouldn’t happen again. Quite clearly they are not working.”

A spokesman for NHS Tayside confirmed the death. He said: “Police Scotland attended Carseview Centre on Sunday, December 8, following the sudden death of a patient.

“We would like to extend our sympathies to the patient’s family at this difficult time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm officers attended Carseview Centre around 10am on Sunday, December 8, following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”