EXCLUSIVE: Adam Legzdins talks love for Dundee, excitement for Premiership bow and respect for ‘no bulls***’ Burnley manager Sean Dyche

For the vast majority of his 16-year senior career, Adam Legzdins has featured for a whole host of clubs across various leagues in England.

However, the big keeper admits everything has finally fallen into place for him in Scotland, playing for Dundee while living on the outskirts of the city with fiancee Lily and their baby daughter Lilac.

Legzdins, of course, is one of the Dark Blues’ promotion-winning heroes and his contribution to the cause was recognised with a new two-year deal last week.

Now, the former Burnley, Birmingham City and Derby County keeper cannot wait to sample the Scottish Premiership for the first time.

The 34-year-old, who joined James McPake’s Dark Blues last November, said: “I am really enjoying myself at Dundee.

“We love the area and all the people we are meeting.

“I am of course enjoying playing football with a really good team.

“There is a great management set-up at Dundee and good people at the club.

“Things have fallen into place as I hoped they would.

“I like to think I have made an impact on the side and hopefully helped improve results since I came in.

“I am really proud of this group of players and staff.

“Winning promotion is right up there for me if not the best achievement of my career.

“There are many ups and downs in a player’s career but I am really proud of what we have achieved and I cannot wait to play in the Premiership next season.”

Derby excitement

Being back in the top flight also means the return of the Dundee derbies and Legzdins has already been given an indication of what the games mean to the fans.

He added: “We live up in Liff. We have some of the nicest neighbours around and it is a lovely community here.

“I walk my dog twice a day and I am always bumping into Dundee fans and United fans.

“They are all really interested in Scottish football no matter what team they support.

“I get debriefs from them and they tell me what they are thinking.

“We really love walking, the outdoors and wildlife so there is no better place really.”

Legzdins admits that he intends to keep playing for as long as he can but ultimately he would love to move into coaching and management.

The goalie has played under everyone from Harry Redknapp to Nigel Cough and he admits he has learned from all of them.

However, the manager who made possibly the biggest impression on him was Sean Dyche.

Sean Dyche impact

The Burnley boss can appear to be an intimidating figure on the touchline with his team sometimes labelled “long-ball”.

However, Legzdins insists that accusation is well wide of the mark and the man he still calls “gaffer” is much more of a cerebral coach who deserves enormous credit for keeping the unfashionable Clarets in the mega-bucks Premier League.

The keeper said: “Sean Dyche at Burnley has done a fantastic job and I have a lot of respect for him and his staff.

“I went there at the age of 30 and probably learned more in three years than I have anywhere else.

“He was so meticulous and everything was well thought out.

“I really can’t speak highly enough of what he and his staff have done there.

“The gaffer loves a good laugh and one of his greatest strengths is that he has gathered a set of characters at Burnley where everyone holds each other to account.

“One of the gaffer’s sayings is leave your ego at the door and everyone pulls together whether they are a masseur, a player, whoever it may be – there is no bull**** is what he says.

“You are competing against teams with much bigger budgets and bigger playing pools but it is such a clever way they have done it, they really don’t get the credit they deserve.”