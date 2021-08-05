Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 5th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Marc McNulty on longlist of targets as Dundee United throw out Lawrence Shankland bid

By Calum Woodger
August 5, 2021, 10:03 am Updated: August 5, 2021, 10:16 am
Former Dundee United hitman Marc McNulty could be set for a Tannadice return.
Marc McNulty could be set for a Dundee United return following a loan spell with the club last season.

Courier Sport understands McNulty is on a longlist of potential targets for the Terrors as they assess their striking options.

McNulty, who scored five goals in 30 appearances in tangerine last term, is in the final year of his deal at parent club Reading and is believed to be keen on a move back home.

Marc McNulty scores for Dundee United against Hamilton last season.

The 28-year-old Scotland cap has enjoyed success north of the border with Livingston and Hibs as well as starring for the likes of Coventry City, Portsmouth and Sheffield United down south.

However, McNulty is out of favour under Veljko Paunovic in Berkshire and looks set to leave the Championship club on loan, once again.

League Two Tranmere Rovers, managed by ex-United boss Micky Mellon, have also been linked with the forward.

Lawrence Shankland

Meanwhile, the Tangerines have thrown out a £300,000 bid from Belgian club Beerschot for talismanic striker Lawrence Shankland.

Initially believed to be a half-million-pound offer, the Antwerp side’s approach fell way short of United’s valuation of the player.

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

English outfits Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Swansea City have also been credited with an interest in Shankland, whose contract at Tannadice runs out next summer.

The club remain in talks with the 25-year-old over an extension but it is believed Shanks remains happy to keep his options open.

