‘Exciting times ahead’ for Steve Clarke’s Scotland, reckons McLean

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean says there are exciting times ahead for the national team under Steve Clarke.

The Scots got their qualification hopes for Euro 2020 back on track with Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Cyprus at Hampden.

Tonight, however, Clarke’s charges face a wholly different prospect as they travel to face the world’s premier team, Belgium.

The No 1 side, according to Fifa’s rankings, have won all three of their matches in Group I so far, with Saturday’s 3-0 home win over Kazakhstan leaving them three points clear of Scotland and Russia at the top.

McLean, who recently celebrated an English Championship win and promotion to the Premier League with Norwich, however, has no fear taking on the likes of Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

McLean said: “It will be tough, we know that.

“They are littered with world-class players but we will be tough to beat, we’ll need to be.

“We also have the quality at the top end of the pitch that can hurt any team so we go there with confidence.

“We’re not going feeling they are so superior to us, we’ll go and enjoy the game and I’m sure we’ll get something.”

McLean played a key role for his country on Saturday, anchoring the midfield and initiating much of the attacking play from the centre of the park.

And he hopes the rest of the squad takes confidence from gaining three points at the first time of asking for the new boss.

“We’re, obviously, delighted with the result on Saturday, the performance was decent enough and I think the good thing is we’re only going to get better under the new manager,” McLean added.

“We’ve only been working together a week but you can see the way we play we’ll be hard to beat but we have the quality that can hurt any team in the final third.

“It’s exciting times ahead.”

After a defeat in Kazakhstan to kick off the group, the Dark Blues have been playing catch up but following that up with a win in San Marino and then victory at home to Cyprus has the national side back on track, according to the former Aberdeen and St Mirren man.

“The pressure was on us to get a result but we delivered.

“We made it tough for ourselves but we needed three points and that’s what we’ve got.

“It puts us back in contention and we go into tonight confident.

“Cyprus made things hard for us but we had chances in the second half, plenty of them.

“When we have that quality in the final third you are always confident you can break teams down.

“That proved the case with a great delivery from Ryan Fraser, and Oli Burke showed the quality we have with players like him coming off the bench. We have plenty of quality throughout the squad.”

Like the rest of the squad, McLean has been very impressed with the approach from the new manager.

And he reckons the ‘hard-to-beat’ approach could be one that brings success for the national side.

“On Saturday we were very compact and, at times, we could have got higher but it showed the way we’ve been working against the ball under the new manager because he knows we don’t have to do too much work with it because of the quality we have got.

“I think if you are hard to beat and we can keep a clean sheet with this group of players, we’ll win games.”

For the 27-year-old, a result tonight against the best team in the world would cap off the best season of his career.

He added: “I’ve had an unbelievable season with my club where we’ve done something pretty special so a good result tonight would cap it all off.”