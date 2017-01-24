“Exciting time” for Dundee bridal business

A new bridal gown shop has launched in Dundee.

Innate Bridals — a bridal sample gowns and event management company — held a launch event for its new “flagship” store on South Road, in the Charleston area of the city.

Owner Keira Stocks told the Tele the event marked the beginning of an “exciting” time for the business.

The 26-year-old said: “This was the opening of our flagship store so it is really exciting.

“We have had a lot of support from Dundee and Angus College Business Enterprise, which has been great.

“We are the only business of our kind in the city so it is a really exciting time.”

Guests enjoyed glasses of bubbly and nibbles on the day.

People who attended the event were also able to view and reserve dresses and also book appointments to try them on. They were also rewarded with a 15% discount on the day.