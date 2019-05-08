‘Exciting opportunity for Dundee’ as firm creates 40 new jobs in the city

A global service management firm has announced the creation of 40 new jobs in Dundee.

Colorado-based Cherwell Software says the jobs will be created at its site in River Court, Victoria Dock after a £3.1million research and development (R&D) grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The funding forms part of an overall £22 million investment from Cherwell, £8.9 million of which has been allocated to Scotland, to develop new and cutting-edge technologies at its Dundee R&D facility to allow businesses of all types to automate services across their enterprises, driving efficiency and productivity.

Scotland’s Minister for Parliamentary Business Graeme Dey, who announced the funding on a visit to the Dundee base with Cherwell leaders, said: “I am delighted that this £3.1million Scottish Enterprise grant will result in 40 new jobs in Dundee, a city which is fast becoming one of Scotland’s leading technology hubs.

“Cherwell’s decision to invest £8.9 million into their operations in Scotland is also testament to the highly-skilled and talented workforce we have and our reputation as an innovative nation.

“The Scottish Government and our skills and enterprise agencies look forward to working with Cherwell to deliver their ambitious plans for the Dundee base.”

Josh Turpen, chief product officer (global) at Cherwell, said: “It is an honour to have received this support from Scottish Enterprise which has enabled us to continue our expansion in Scotland and in the Dundee area in particular.

“As our growth accelerates globally, our Dundee R&D centre has proven itself to be a boon for our engineering efforts with highly-skilled talent available from a thriving tech hub.”

Neil Francis, director of trade and investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’re thrilled that Cherwell, as a global leader in software technology, has taken the decision to expand its operations in Scotland.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Dundee and the surrounding area to harness high value jobs and enhance the regions reputation for computer science.

“We look forward to continuing to work with the team at Cherwell to deliver its growth ambitions.”

A company statement added: “Based in Colorado, US, Cherwell is a global leader in the development of new technologies and empowers organisations to transform their businesses through adoption and easy management of digital services.

“Dundee is uniquely positioned as Cherwell’s only location for R&D outside the U.S, embedding world leading technical expertise within the facility and enhancing Dundee’s reputation for computer science as the birthplace of the next generation Enterprise Service Management software.

“Since the opening of the Dundee R&D centre last year, Cherwell has demonstrated a commitment to diversification of their workforce and has been actively working with local universities to develop a stronger recruiting pipeline for women into engineering.

“The company also has ambitions to develop its own talent pipeline to sustain its ability to conduct R&D in Scotland over the long term.”