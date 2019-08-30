Excitement in the air as first Dundee derby in two years kicks off

It’s the most eagerly-anticipated tie of the season so far in the City of Discovery.

Dundee and United are battling it out for the first time in two years tonight.

The Championship sides meet at a packed Tannadice, after Dundee were relegated from the top-flight last season and United failed to gain promotion after a disappointing play-off loss.

United took the early lead in the game thanks to a goal from Calum Butcher.

Dundee then levelled the score with a goal from Kane Hemmings.

Louis Appere then made it 2-1 to the Tangerines in the 33rd minute. A penalty from Lawrence Shankland increased the scoreline further, followed shortly after with another goal from Butcher making it 4-1.

In 2017’s league cup, United defeated the Dark Blues in the group stages on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

However, it was Dundee who had the last laugh, as they went on to knock the Tangerines out of the competition in the first round.

Tonight’s match will be the first time the city’s two club sides go head-to-head in a league fixture since 2016, when Dundee relegated their city rivals to the Championship.