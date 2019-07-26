Excitement for legendary crooner Tom Jones’ Dundee gig is not unusual

Music lovers will flock to Slessor Gardens for Sir Tom Jones on Saturday – with one ticketholder even ditching a wedding to see the Sex Bomb star.

More than 8,000 fans will pack into the city centre venue to see him perform hits like Sex Bomb, Green, Green Grass of Home and It’s Not Unusual in what will be the biggest music event to hit the city in years.

And Nicola MacGregor, 48, can’t wait to make her way to the gig as she revealed her friend will even miss a wedding to get a look at the Welsh crooner.

She said: “My pal’s going to the gig, she’s really excited for it – and she’s actually missing a wedding to go!”

Nicola’s enthusiasm was shared by others in the city and many will be in fine voice this weekend.

Ella Dunn, 68, said: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m a huge Tom Jones fan, and I honestly think he’s only gotten better with age.”

The star power of Sir Tom has not passed the people of Dundee by and they believe that his appearance will be a good thing for the city.

Charity worker Scott Lorimer, said: “It’s not something I would go to personally.

“But if Tom likes the city and can get the message out to his celebrity friends it would definitely be good for Dundee.”

The feel-good factor was shared by Airlie resident Victor Marly, who said he was a fan of the 1960s’ star.

He said: “It’s great for the city that Tom Jones is coming here. I’m a big fan of his music but I haven’t actually got tickets myself.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Hospitality manager, Colleen Simpson, revealed that even though family members will be heading along to the gig on the Waterfront, she will be tuning in from a more comfortable position.

She said: “My mum is going with my auntie and they both can’t wait. I’ll be able to hear it from my garden in Newport though, so I’ll be listening from there.”

There were plenty of people who weren’t exactly delighted with the gig, however. Glen Simcock, 69, said: “The first I heard about the concert was when I read about the road closures in the paper.

“It’s going to cause a lot of inconvenience for people, especially if they want to get to the museum. I won’t be going, I haven’t even seen where you can get tickets.”

There will be a number of road closures and restrictions in place in the run up to the concert tomorrow, with a full list available on the Tele website.