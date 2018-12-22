Excitement as ‘American dive bar’ opens in Dundee city centre

The artist behind a quirky new bar in Dundee says he hopes the pub’s “unique” style will attract people from across the UK.

The Abandon Ship Bar at the Waterfront, which opened on Thursday, has replaced Jam Jar, next to the Bird & Bear.

Entrepreneur Richard Davies, who launched the Abandon Ship clothing brand seven years ago, says the nightspot is his biggest project yet.

He has slaved over the interior of the “American dive bar”-themed watering hole, spending a total of 70 hours hand-painting his unique brand on about 55 square metres of wall throughout.

It will add to the area’s growing nightlife with St Andrews Brewing Co to open the city’s largest pub early next year just metres away.

The 32-year-old said: “We are offering something unique.

“It’s something I have never really seen anywhere else in Scotland. We think it’s really special.

“We have a great community here in Dundee and I’m from here so it just felt like the best place to open.

“I’ve kept a few things under wraps so people don’t know everything that’s inside yet.

“We are not relying on the new V&A to bring us customers, we want to bring people here for us.”

The bar’s official launch will be on Sunday.