Exasperation in Dundee ahead of potential snap election

When writing Christmas lists this year, there aren’t many who would wish for a general election – but now the country is bracing itself for more political uncertainty at the ballot box.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has plans to call a general election on December 12.

It would be the first December election since 1923, when Tory candidate Stanley Baldwin and Labour man Ramsay MacDonald went head to head.

And the news another general election could be on the horizon just two years after the last and following three years of Brexit madness, left Dundonians far from pleased.

Some are worried it could affect Christmas activities ahead of the festive period.

Rachel Ward, 18, a student, said: “It’s gone on so long it’s ridiculous now.

“I think it’s a shame that children’s school concerts could be put off as they use schools for voting.”

Andrew Old, 79, from Forfar, said: “Something’s got to happen, but I don’t see why we have to vote around Christmas.

“It should be in the new year, so it does not affect the shops. But this guy in charge seems to like to throw his weight around – to be honest, I don’t think he knows what he’s doing.”

Lori Bradford, 24, who works at the Auld Tram, said: “I’m not keen on politics, but it’s a shame if the kids don’t get their nativity plays. They’ll be rehearsing now and excited about it. They won’t even understand because they’re so young.”

EU leaders were expected to announce a decision over a Brexit delay, in a move that could have a bearing on whether Boris Johnson (pictured) gets his pre-Christmas general election.

The prime minister challenged MPs to back his call for a December 12 vote in return for more time to scrutinise his Brexit deal as he tried to break the deadlock.

He will need Labour votes if he is to win the attempt on Monday.

And a “super majority” of two-thirds of MPs are required to get an election under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act.