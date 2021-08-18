Exams will return next spring, Scottish Government announces

National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams will be brought back in 2022, the Scottish Government has said.

If it is safe to do so, pupils and students will take formal assessments in spring of next year during the traditional exam period.

The previous two exam diets were cancelled, with pupils being assessed on their work throughout the year, as a result of disruption brought by the coronavirus.

Pupils and teachers started the return to the classroom for the 2021-2022 academic year this week.

Course content has been “reduced” to take account the challenges and disruption young people have faced, the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has confirmed.

Full details of these changes and others set to be introduced will not be announced to those sitting exams until September.

But, should the coronavirus cause chaos again next year, contingencies are being put in place.

If it is deemed suitable, exams will still go ahead even if there is disruption, with “modifications” being brought in.

If public health conditions do not allow for an exam diet to take place, awards will be made on teachers’ judgements based on normal in–year assessment.

Exams will happen ‘if safe to do so’

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Exams will take place next year if safe to do so.

“Fairness for learners sitting exams in 2022 is at the heart of our plans. Assessment modifications across national courses for the next academic session have already been confirmed by the SQA in recognition of the disruption to learning that young people have experienced. We will set out details on further support available for learners in September.

“Careful contingency planning has taken place in case there is further significant disruption to learning or if public health conditions do not allow for the holding of an examination diet.

“These contingencies offer stability for teachers and learners in the coming academic session and will allow their focus to be on normal practices in teaching, learning and assessment. More detailed guidance will be issued by the SQA at the earliest opportunity.”

SQA to be scrapped

Earlier in the year Ms Somerville announced the SQA would be replaced, following a number of “debacles” surrounding exam results.

She previously said the Government would reform the Scottish Qualifications Authority, but following the publication of a report by the OECD (the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) on the country’s Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) she announced in June the organisation would be replaced.

Ms Somerville announced Education Scotland would no longer be responsible for school inspections also, adding ministers would “look at what further reform” was needed for this organisation.