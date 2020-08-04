Exam results: What support is available for pupils when they get their grades?

Around 138,000 candidates across Scotland will receive their National, Higher and Advanced Higher results when they are released today.

But this year will be significantly different from the norm as for the first time since the system was put in place in 1888, exams were cancelled.

With this in mind, the national body supporting people and businesses Skills Development Scotland (SDS) is gearing up for a busy day helping pupils understand what the results can mean for pupils who missed out on a chance of sitting them in May.

Among those who will be volunteering for a dedicated helpline set up for results day is Dundee-based careers adviser Ingrid Holt.

Ingrid, who has worked for SDS for two years, said: “Young people receiving their results have had a very different experience this year.

“The helpline and their school careers advisers are there to help them, and their parents and carers who make around a third of the calls to the helpline, to find out about all of options and opportunities available to them.”

The results helpline will be open on August 4 and 5 from 8am to 8pm, August 6 and 7 from 9am-5pm, and August 10 and 12 from 9am-5pm.

James Russell, SDS Director of Career Information, Advice & Guidance Operations, said: “This year is unlike any other and young people receiving results and their families may be feeling more anxious which is understandable.

“This is the point when their work and efforts are recognised, our advice and support is available and our message is if your results aren’t what you expected, don’t worry, you have lots of options.

“Our careers advisers are here to help you and your parents and carers with information on all the options and opportunities on offer.”

SDS’s expert careers advisers can discuss options and next steps such as course vacancies at UK colleges and universities, wells as confirmation and clearing, modern, foundation and graduate apprenticeships and jobs or volunteering.

James added: “We’ll also have advisers available through social media to answer queries if you find it easier to get in touch via direct messaging.”

Ahead of the results being delivered, pupils were also given encouragement from education secretary John Swinney who praised the “resilience” of those who have missed out on sitting their exams this year.

He said: “Young people and their families have shown tremendous resilience in coping with the many challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and will naturally be anxious about the potential impact on results.

“You may achieve the results you worked so hard for but if you miss out on the grades you were hoping for there is still a huge variety of options available to you.

“Skills Development Scotland advisers will provide expert advice to help all pupils understand their future education and career choices.”

Joanna Murphy, Chair of the National Parent Forum of Scotland, added: “I know from my own experiences as a parent that receiving results is a day of high emotions, both for young people and their parents.

“Results day can bring about a range of feelings whether that’s nerves, anticipation, excitement or worry, and for many of us the changes this year due to Covid-19 will have heightened these emotions.

“The SDS Results Helpline is a real lifeline. Whether you’ve received unexpected results, or want to discuss your choices, their advisers can talk through a wide range of options that are available.

This opportunity for young people to have a calm conversation with someone impartial and knowledgeable helps take some of the heat out of the emotion of the day, and reminds young people and their parents that, no matter what results they have received, there is always a next step available.”