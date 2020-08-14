Exam results: Success for Perthshire school as captain achieves top marks

A Perthshire headmaster was celebrating double success as both his students and son achieved A Levels success.

Mark Lauder was delighted as his son William was awarded top marks in four subjects at Strathallan School.

William achieved A*’s in maths, further maths, physics and design and technology.

The impressive results means he will embark on his next chapter at Edinburgh University, where he will go directly into second year mechanical engineering.

As school captain, house prefect and head of strings at the Forgandenny school, William balanced his A Level studies with 1st XV rugby and performing for the school choir, senior pipe band and orchestra.

He said: “It all feels real now. This hasn’t been an easy year for anyone but after all this hard work it feels great to know where I’m headed next and to be able to look ahead with some certainty now.”

Results published by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) show Strathallan school achieved a 100% pass rate in A Levels, including top results in 11 subjects including Computing, Design and Technology, History, Chinese and Theatre Studies.

The school’s curriculum offers full GCSE and A Levels alongside Highers and Advanced Highers and is the first Scottish school to offer the diverse pathways.

Mr Lauder said: “I was doubly anxious this year, I’m always anxious as the Headmaster that my pupils do well but this year I was a father too.

“I am firstly relieved but secondly and more importantly, I am truly proud of William and all his year group whether they did Highers of A Levels as I know how hard they worked for this outcome and their futures.

“This generation worked their socks off so my congratulations to all in the Class of 2020.”

Mr Lauder congratulated all of the schools’ Upper Sixth as results show more than 78% of grades were awarded at A* to B, with over 51% awarded at A* to A.

Mr Lauder added: “The results are better than we were anticipating, especially given recent media comments and the outcome for our students.

“The vast majority of our students are into their first-choice university destinations with some others heading off to work, internships or apprenticeships.”

“We’ve had close to record level A Level grades announced with a 100% pass rate.

“With more A*s and As overall, breaking our 3-year, 5-year and 10-year grade averages has been better even than last year’s results. We are incredibly proud of all our pupils this year.”

Strathallan also achieved impressive results in Higher with one in three grades awarded at an A.