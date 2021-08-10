Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

Exam results 2021: Three key things the attainment figures show us

By Cheryl Peebles
August 10, 2021, 11:31 am
Young people are receiving their results today

While this year’s National 4, Highers and Advanced Highers pass rates are down on last year’s, they remain considerably higher than recent pre-Covid years.

Exams were cancelled both this year and last, with the 2021 grades determined by teachers based on assessments in school.

Last year, around 123,000 results downgraded by the Scottish Qualification Authority were restored to teachers’ estimate, so comparison is warned against.

Pass rates and previous years

The proportion of young people achieving in an A to C in National 5 was 85.8%, compared to 89% in 2020 and 78.2% in 2019.

For Highers that figure was 87.3% down from 89.3% in 2020 but up from 74.8% in 2019, and for Advanced Highers it was 90.2%, down from 2020’s 93.1% but up from 79.4% in 2019.

High proportion of A grades

A figure that stands out from this year’s results is the high proportion of A grades.

Some 47.6% of Higher entries result in an A pass. Last year the proportion was 40% but in the previous three years it was just over 28%.

For English A to C passes were achieved by 91% of entrants at Nat 5 level, 88.2% at Higher and 91.8% at Advanced Higher.

In maths the A-C pass rates were 73 at Nat 5, 80.1% at Higher and 87% at Advanced Higher.

Subjects with the lowest and highest A passes

The subject which saw the highest proportion of A passes for Nat 5 pupils was Latin, at 95.5%, and the lowest was in application of maths, with 22.7%.

In Higher, 90.6% of those who tackled Latin got an A, but only 29.2% of care candidates achieved that.

For Advanced Higher, the highest A grade result was for Italian, 90.9%, and the lowest design and manufacture, 30.6%.

Fiona Robertson, the SQA’s chief executive and Scotland’s chief examining officer, described them as a “strong set of results” which recognised learners’ hard work and resilience.

She said: “This has been a very challenging year for everyone and today is a results day like no other.”

She also insisted that the alternative certification model developed ensured that young people “received the qualifications they deserve, and can move on to further or higher education, training or employment, with confidence.”

Ms Robertson said: “Everyone worked hard to ensure the model was credible and fair so we can all have confidence in the certificates that have been awarded today.

“I want to thank everyone who has played their part, directly or indirectly, in delivering for learners this year in the most exceptional circumstances.”

SQA results 2021: Pass rate drops as Tayside and Fife pupils learn their grades

Tags

More from the Evening Telegraph Schools & Family team

More from the Evening Telegraph