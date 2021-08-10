Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

Exam results 2021: Dundee pupils celebrate exam success in ‘extraordinarily demanding and challenging year’

By Laura Devlin
August 10, 2021, 5:30 pm

It was all smiles at Dundee High School as pupils celebrated an exam results day like no other.

With formal exams cancelled this year due to the pandemic, the 2021 grades have been determined by teachers based on assessments in school.

And unlike previous years, where pupils would have to anxiously wait on an email, text or the post before they knew how well they had done, youngsters already knew their provisional grades – having been told before the summer break.

Today’s results from the Scottish Qualifications Authority brought confirmation of these.

Among those waiting on their finals grades were Dundee High School students Sneha Sripada, 16, Sophie Elder, 17, and Sahar Jafferbhoy, 16.

All three pupils were delighted to have achieved top grades, with Sneha and Sophie bagging five As in their Highers and Sahar getting 8 As in her National 5 exams.

Sophie Elder, Sahar Jafferbhoyn and Sneha Sripada.

Tumultuous year

Their results cap off what has been tumultuous year in education, with pupils across Scotland having to contend with periods of home learning and then sitting assessments to help determine their final grades when they returned.

Sophie said: “It was quite worrying with it being such an important year grades wise, and not really knowing what to expect and how things were going to go.

“We didn’t know when we left school (for the Christmas break) that it would be online again, so I think because we weren’t prepared for that, it was quite a shock at the time.

“And it went on for a lot longer than we expected.”

Sophie Elder.

Sahar added: “It was quite stressful to start with, with the uncertainty of what was going to happen and what format the exams would be.

“But once it was clarified it became a lot easier and it ended up going quite well and I’m happy with how they ended up.

“I got to enjoy my summer, especially after such a stressful year.”

Sneha and Sophie are now both planning to apply for medicine and have their sights set on heading to either Glasgow or Edinburgh University.

Sahar Jafferbhoy.

And already having an idea of what grades they had achieved allowed the soon-to-be sixth years to start planning ahead.

Sneha said: “Knowing your results in advance, especially in fifth year when you are looking to apply for university, is so helpful.

“For example, I really want to prepare for the UCAT at the moment and if I know I have the grades for medicine, I can spend time preparing for that.”

Should exams be scrapped?

The Scottish Government is set to make a decision later this month on whether the 2022 exams will go ahead.

But there were mixed opinions among the Dundee High pupils over whether exams should stay in the future, or be replaced with continuous assessments.

Sneha said: “I think having regular assessments is not a bad idea, providing you get enough notice and time between them.

“It does take the pressure off having a final exam and means it’s not just all based on one thing.”

Sneha Sripada.

Sophie, however, believes the experience of sitting an exam could help pupils in the long run.

She said: “On the other hand, I think it’s important that we do have that experience before we leave school because when we go out into the bigger world, there will be things that we have to do on the day.

“So, it would be good to experience that now so we are prepared for that.”

“An extraordinarily demanding and challenging year”

Rector Lise Hudson, said: “This has been an extraordinarily demanding and challenging year for all our young people and their teachers.

“I am immensely proud of how the whole community has responded. It’s difficult to articulate how much extra work it has meant for teachers and also the administrative staff.

“Pupils have found ways to stay connected, take responsibility and excel, producing their best work despite all the uncertainty and shifting sands.”

Exam results 2021: Four key takes from the pass rates

Tags

More from the Evening Telegraph Schools & Family team

More from the Evening Telegraph