Exam results 2021: Congratulations offered to young people across Tayside and Fife

Thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife received their exam results this morning, by post and via text message.

All students received their results by post today and those who had activated their MySQA account, also received their results by text.

In the SQA’s alternative certification model for 2021, teachers in schools made decisions on grades based on young people’s demonstrated attainment in class.

Fife

Initial analyses shows an 83.9% pass rate for National 5s in Fife, an 87.3% pass rate for Highers and a 90.2% pass rate for Advanced Highers.

Congratulations were given to young people in recognition of their hard work by Fife Council’s convenor of education and children’s services sub-committee, Craig Walker.

He said: “It is not what we usually expect from results day, as most young people will already know their results from their schools, but we should take the time to celebrate the successes nonetheless

“Our young people have done exceptionally well despite the disruption of lockdowns, home learning, self-isolation and sometimes illness – not to mention the huge changes to the assessment process.

“I want to thank our school staff as well who rose to the challenge of a new alternative certification model.

“They went above and beyond to make sure that our young people had all the necessary evidence required of them, often in the most difficult circumstances where staff and students where isolating, ill or perhaps grieving.”

Perth and Kinross

Early figures show that pupils in Perth and Kinross were awarded 2,273 National 4 awards, achieving an 85% pass rate.

And in 6,521 National 5 awards there was an 87% pass rate, with 47% of pupils achieving five or more awards at National 5 level.

In Higher qualifications, pupils in Perth and Kinross were awarded 4,230 passes, achieving an 89% pass rate.

At Advanced Higher there were 744 passes across the region’s schools, with a pass rate of 90%.

Students’ and teachers’ hard work has been recognised by Perth and Kinross Council’s executive director of education and children’s services, Sheena Devlin.

She said: “Our children and young people deserve to celebrate their successes after what has been another challenging year for them.

“These results are testament to their hard work throughout the school year.

“We would also like to thank all of our teachers, school staff, parents and carers for their hard work and support.

“Finally, we would want to remind all of our young people that advice and support is available from a variety of sources, including their own school, should this now be required.”

Dundee

In Dundee more than 2,900 Dundee pupils received results that will help them to plan for the next steps in their futures.

Children and families convener at Dundee City Council, Stewart Hunter, offered his congratulations to pupils on their achievements.

He said: “I would like to congratulate our pupils for their achievements and thank our school staff for their efforts.

“I would also like to recognise families for all the support they have provided for their young people during this very difficult and stressful period.

“The impact of the pandemic has presented huge challenges for all our pupils, their families and our staff.”

For the second year running there have been no SQA exams for graded courses.

The council’s children and families service is currently analysing the award data for presentation to committee and declined to release them until that analysis has taken place.

Councillor Hunter continued: “Information from these results will help to plan for the new school year ahead.

“Staff are available in secondary schools this week to give young people and their families advice and support, and to discuss all their possible options.”

Angus

Pupils in Angus were offered best wishes from Angus Council’s vice convener of children and learning committee, Ron Sturrock.

He said: “I would like to thank our young people for their perseverance throughout a year which for some of them included periods of absence from school due to self-isolation regulations, as well as those periods when our schools were closed to the majority of young people.

“I would also like to thank our staff for their work in ensuring that the requirements of the alternative certification model were met.

“For our young people, I hope your exam results are what you hoped for and wish you good luck in your next steps, whether that’s staying on at school or moving on to your chosen career pathway.”

Angus Council refused to release figures before official public release by the SQA in September.

Students in all areas

Young people, and their parents and carers, were notified of their grades at the end of the summer term, and they should contact their school for advice and help if they have any concerns about their results.

Further information is available online from the SQA at their 2021 results support web pages.

For dedicated results support, the Skills Development Scotland (SDS) Results Helpline is available to offer advice, information and guidance for young people and their parents.

The free helpline will open on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 August from 8am to 8pm, on Thursday 12, Friday 13, Monday 16, Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 August from 9am-5pm.

The number to call is 0808 100 8000. SDS advisers are at the end of the phone to help young people and their parents and carers.

To get in touch with the helpline via social media go to My World of Work on Facebook at

Facebook.com/myworldofwork