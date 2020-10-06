Exam diet 2021 announcement from John Swinney postponed

The announcement on how the upcoming exam diet will be held has been postponed until tomorrow, the Scottish Government have confirmed.

Parents, teachers and pupils will have to wait an extra day before finding out whether exams will go ahead in their traditional setting as reports of the cancellation emerged on social media.

Education Secretary John Swinney was due to deliver a ministerial statement in parliament this afternoon on “clarity to the education system” as schools await news over the assessment method in 2020/21.

However a Scottish Government spokesperson confirmed to us the announcement had been moved to Wednesday.

Exams were cancelled for the first time in history last year due to the coronavirus and grades were based on teacher estimates with moderations made by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

More than 124,000 pupils saw their grades lowered from teachers’ estimates, prompting a government u-turn and a restoration of results.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said teachers and education staff had been informed of the postponement and confirmed Mr Swinney will address parliament on Wednesday.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority was due to provide guidance over the 2021 exam diet on the week beginning August 31.

However the publication was delayed pending a review of this year’s fiasco. Findings of the review were due to be submitted by Professor Mark Priestley by the end of September.

Education bosses in Scotland had received thousands of responses to consultations on the upcoming exam diet, with calls from teachers and unions to cancel National 5s and shorten Higher and Advanced Highers.

Mr Swinney has previously announced intentions to hold 2021 exam diets as normal, but he admitted disruption could be possible.

Last Thursday, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our ambition is to run a 2021 examination diet, however there remains a risk of further disruption for learners and schools, or more widely across the country.

“Any changes to course assessment need to be considered alongside the findings of Professor Priestley’s review of the 2020 exams, while the SQA and the education recovery group are looking at appropriate contingencies.

“Deputy First Minister John Swinney will make a Parliamentary statement to give clarity to the education system on next year’s exams.”