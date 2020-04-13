Former Tayside nurse helps tackle coronavirus pandemic in Zambia

A former nurse from Tayside has been showing teenage mums in Zambia how to wash their hands properly in a bid to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Carol Finlay from Newburgh spent a week last month in the village of Kenyama, on the outskirts of the country’s capital Lusaka.

Kenyama is a poverty-stricken township, and the small houses and cramped living conditions mean social distancing and self-isolation during the global pandemic is almost impossible.

As of April 10, one person had died from Covid-19 in Zambia, with a further 39 diagnosed with the virus.

Carol, who attended Bell Baxter High School as a child, travelled out to Zambia with other guild members from the Church of Scotland as part of a project called Journeying Together.

Alongside the other members, Carol taught around 50 girls in the village how to protect themselves from Covid-19 by scrubbing their hands to the tune of “Happy Birthday”.

Carol said: “Although we shared with them small skills such as biscuit making, sewing and other crafts which could be developed into small business ventures, I wonder if handwashing might prove to be the most important lesson during the visit.

© Church of Scotland

“At the time singing ‘Happy Birthday’ caused great hilarity but now with Covid-19 having reached Zambia, my worry about my friends in Kanyama is real.

“Self-distancing and self-isolation may seem difficult for us in Scotland, but how much more so in a situation where everyday life is fragile.”

The project, which is run by the United Church of Zambia, aims to give girls in the country essential skills in nutrition, parenting and sex education, and encourages them to stand up for social injustice.

It is hoped by learning these skills, the girls can return to school and finish their education, or move onto vocational training.

So far, the Church of Scotland Guild has raised more than £45,000 for the project.

