Ex-supermarket worker told to pay back cash she embezzled from Dundee store

A shop assistant has been ordered to pay back more than £1,300 that she embezzled from the supermarket where she used to work.

Lisa Glancey was sacked after helping herself to money from the tills of the kiosk area in Morrisons in Linlathen between July and September 2018.

Glancey was caught with coins she had pilfered following a disciplinary interview. She initially denied responsibility, stating: “Mistakes happen.”

The 28-year-old previously submitted a letter pleading guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court and was ordered to pay compensation to the store as well as being placed on supervision.

It was previously revealed how at one point, Glancey picked up her fleece and staff could hear change rattling. She then emptied her pockets, which contained £20 of coins.

An “agitated” Glancey, who now works as a part-time cleaner, was asked to do this on a second occasion and emptied her trouser pocket with the same number of coins.

She then admitted responsibility and lost her job. Staff also found a carrier bag containing used scratch cards from behind the kiosk.

The court heard suspicions arose after money went missing from tills 81 and 83 in the kiosk area. Inquiries with staff and CCTV reviews concluded Glancey was responsible.

A loss prevention specialist attended the shop in September 2018. The specialist checked the till registration records and found that between July and September, £1,350 was missing from the tills where Glancey had been working.

It was revealed Glancey, of Ballindean Road, would open the till unnecessarily and was doing the same to tills she was not operating.

Glancey pleaded guilty to embezzling £1,350 and lottery scratch cards from Morrisons, Afton Way, between July 2 and September 3 2018.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael that Glancey was previously a highly regarded employee and hoped to keep her current job despite the publicity surrounding the case.

Sheriff Carmichael said: “You were previously of unblemished character and were a valued employee. I am going to take the view that this was probably out of character.”

Glancey was ordered to pay the store £1,350 and placed on supervision for 18 months.