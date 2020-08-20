Ex soldier caught with £15k of cocaine after crashing on Fife road

A former soldier was caught with almost £15,000 of cocaine after crashing into another car on a Fife road.

Christopher Lawson caused a high-speed smash on the A92 near Melville Lodges roundabout in December 4 2016.

Police who attended later found Lawson, who previously served with the parachute regiment until being shot, with a stash of cocaine in the vehicle.

The 36-year-old appeared via video link from HMP Perth to plead guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to driving a car dangerously by driving at excessive speed, repeatedly encroaching on the opposing carriageway, failing to observe the road ahead, failing to negotiate a roundabout, driving on the opposing carriageway and colliding with a car and a road sign, causing extensive damage.

Lawson also admitted possessing a knife and being concerned in the supply of the Class A drug.

Defence solicitor Paul Parker-Smith told Sheriff Richard McFarlane that Lawson had fallen into alcohol and drugs misuse after failing to follow through with plans to open a gym.

He said: “He was in the military. He served with the parachute regiment and came out in 2011 after having been shot in the line of duty in Afghanistan.”

Sheriff McFarlane deferred sentence on Lawson until September for reports but continued to remand him in custody. Lawson was disqualified from driving on an interim basis.