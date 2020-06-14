Ex-soldier camps out on Dundee Law to ‘protect’ war memorial

An ex-soldier has taken it upon himself to camp out and protect a war memorial on Dundee’s Law Hill after a wave of statue vandalism across the UK.

Carnoustie man Harry McKay, who served in the Scots Guards, has set up camp at the city landmark in memory of men who died during the world wars.

Speaking today he said there had been some curiosity to his presence when members of the public seen his Scots Guards flag decked on the fencing surrounding the monument.

He said: “I probably arrived about 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m obviously very aware of some of the events that have transpired in recent days with vandalism.

“I’ve put the flag out and the camper van has ‘War Memorial Watch’ on it just to show there is a presence here and to act as a deterrent.”

Harry said the engagement with folk coming up to the spot has been “positive”.

He added: “People have come across to me and just said well done and thanks for doing it.

“They’ve shared stories about their family members who had served in the services as well.

“I’ve also seen people educating their children just about the history of the memorial it has been really positive.”

In the city in recent days the Winston Churchill memorial plaque was daubed in graffiti, while discussions have also been raised about removing the statue of George Kinloch, a 19th century politician who had links to slavery.

Harry added: “I’ve had members of the paratrooper regiment getting in contact about what I’m doing.

“This is a very relaxed thing I’m doing up here and it’s purely to keep an eye out. I’m certainly planning on staying until Sunday and getting a gauge of it from there.”

A national movement, Topple the Racists, has highlighted a number of statues across the UK which it believes should follow suit.

Dundee features in a map the group has produced, specifically the statue of Kinloch, a Dundee politician and slave owner, on Albert Square.

The group has claimed the monument gives Kinloch an undue level of admiration, while ignoring the fact he owned an estate in Jamaica which was staffed by slaves.

The monumemnt was lit up in a stunning variation of colours as a tribute to Dundee residents, NHS and frontline workers..