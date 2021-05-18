Ex-sniper who bound and gagged Fife pensioner during robbery jailed

An ex-army sniper who bound and gagged a Fife pensioner during a robbery at her home has been jailed for six years.

Gary Roughley was on the run from prison when he targeted Helen Ritchie after watching her house in Crossford, near Dunfermline.

He dragged her into the house from the garden and bound her hands with cable ties.

He then cut the phone lines to her house before making off with jewellery and bank cards.

Yesterday at the High Court in Edinburgh Roughley was sentenced to six years in prison and a further three on licence.

Raid

The High Court in Glasgow previously heard the terrified 76-year-old was only discovered – still tied to a chair – after a concerned neighbour noticed a light in her house had been left on.

Roughley remained at large for more than two years after the 2018 incident, despite a large-scale police probe and a Crimewatch TV appeal.

Last month he pled guilty to six charges including the assault and robbery.

It heard Roughley had recently absconded from HMP Thorn Cross in Cheshire, where he had been serving a sentence for burglary, when he robbed Mrs Ritchie.

Television appeal

The robbery went on to feature on BBC’s Crimewatch in 2019 and there was a further media appeal last year.

Roughley emerged as a suspect and he was seen in Glasgow’s Bridgeton using a different name in July 2020.

He was eventually held for the robbery in October last year, after being arrested in Newcastle.

The court previously heard Roughley grabbed terrified Helen outside her house after she returned from dinner with friends.

He had been watching her house previously.

Speaking shortly after the crime, her son said: “The first thing I thought was she could have had a heart attack and died.

“If the neighbour hadn’t come, she doesn’t know if she would have been there in the morning because it was so tight and the circulation in her hands was horrendous.

“It was supposed to be a really joyful time for our family because myself and my partner had just had twins on the Monday.”