An ex-serviceman has raised hundreds of pounds for soldiers with PTSD by walking 50 miles up a Perthshire mountain.

David Soutar, 52, from Perth has spent the last week climbing Ben-y-Vrackie near Pitlochry every day to raise money for Walking for the Wounded’s Walking Home for Christmas appeal.

After covering a whopping 50 miles and a height of 17,000ft David, who trained in the parachute regiment, has raised £1,500 and has become the appeal’s highest fundraiser.

David said: “I did 50 miles up and down Ben-y-Vrackie and covered 17,000ft in less than 14 hours combined – my legs are killing me.

“I have raised £1,500 in a week which is fantastic, I am so happy with that.

“It is all going to Walking for the Wounded’s Christmas appeal to help soldiers with PTSD [Post Traumatic Stress Disorder].

“That £1,500 will pay for two psychiatrists for two soldiers to have 12 sessions, which is fantastic.

“The soldiers who are returning from conflicts with PTSD need as much help as they can get.”

David trains at the Perth Railway Boxing Club and said he has always been passionate about supporting soldiers because of his own connections to the military.

He added: “I was in the parachute regiment myself but at the end of my training I was in a Land Rover accident and my leg was badly damaged so I was medically discharged from the army.

“My dad was in the SAS as well so I really care about the military.

“I did get tired doing this challenge but I didn’t care, I kept saying to myself ‘one step at a time’ – I got that mentality from being in the military.

“At the beginning I did it in one hour 45 minutes but by the end of the sixth day I had it down to one hour 37 minutes so it just goes to show you at any age you can get fitter and fitter.

“It took six days to do it all, and on Friday I rolled my ankle and had to take some painkillers but I was back out again on the Sunday.

“I only have to suffer for two hours each day, but these soldiers with PTSD suffer every single day.

“I have had depression myself years ago and it is not nice, but that was nothing compared to what these guys go through.”

David is now planning to do a 500-mile cycle in the spring to raise even more money for military causes.

He is still collecting money for his efforts online at www.walkinghomeforchristmas.com/users/david-soutar