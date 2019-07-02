Ex-Scotland captain Colin Hendry to hold a Q&A session at Dundee pub

One of Scotland’s most decorated footballers will return to Dundee to help raise funds for charity.

Colin Hendry, the last man to captain the Scottish national side at a major tournament, will be holding a Q&A session at Clarks on Lindsay Street next week.

The former defender, who began his career as a striker at Dundee, went on to win the English Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in 1995, as well as the domestic treble with Rangers in the late ’90s.

© Supplied

He was also part of Scotland’s Euro ’96 and World Cup ’98 squads – the last time the Tartan Army appeared at a major international competition.

Hendry will be answering questions from fans about his life and career during the event, titled An Evening with Braveheart, on Friday July 12.

Tickets are priced at £15 or £25 for a meet and greet session.

Money raised will go to the Besty’s charity, an organisation set up earlier this year in memory of Dundee woman Tracey Burke.

Besty’s was officially registered as a charity in January by Tracey’s husband Greg after she lost her three-year fight with cervical cancer last year.

Hendry’s visit to Clarks is one of two events taking place for the charity this month.

Greg revealed last month that a 13-hour music festival called Bestyfest will be taking place at Mains Castle on July 21.

Dundee bands including Th13ves and The Ruvellas will be playing to keep the audience entertained.