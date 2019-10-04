Ex-QE2 chef lands new tearoom on Perth Road in Dundee – named after his mum

A top chef is hoping to bring a touch of royal splendour to a new city tearoom.

William Wallace, who worked as a pastry chef on the luxury Queen Elizabeth 2 ocean liner, has opened Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom on Perth Road.

The former restaurant manager, who also worked at the Gleneagles Hotel, opened the establishment as a tribute to his parents Mary and Wullie Wallace.

William, from Ardler, said: “Going back years ago when I was a child, my mother used to bake for us at home. She gave me my love of baking.

“Really the cafe is just in honour of their memory.

“We looked everywhere for premises, then this came up and we took over in June.

“We’ve spent the last three months redecorating and did most of the work ourselves.

“It’s an old-fashioned type of tearoom. We sell 18 different types of tea and 11 different types of coffee.”

The idea for the shop came to William while he was looking after his dad, who battled cancer until his death last year.

He would bake sweet treats for his dad before giving the neighbours any leftovers. It then dawned on him that a cafe would be a fitting tribute to his parents.

He added: “I just thought, why not?

“To actually open a tearoom, and be able to honour them both would just be the fitting thing to do.”

William, 55, is running the tearoom with his nephew, Gary Wallace, 38.

As well as various homemade cakes and goodies they will sell foods such as paninis, soups and various other specialities such as stovies.

The tearoom will use a special V60 funnel as part of the coffee-making process. The device means the intensity of the flavour can be adjusted depending on the preference of the customer.

He added: “This means the world to me. My mother had a real love for baking and she was a really social person. I know she’s looking down at me.

“We are pleased to be open, it’s been three months of hard work for everybody. The Perth Road is a great wee place.”

In pride of place on the wall in the tearoom is a photo of his parents on their wedding day.

Mary’s Kitchen Tearoom will be open seven days a week from 9am-4.30pm.