Ex-pro footballer Jamie Winter helping people with mental health

A former Scottish professional footballer has become the city’s ambassador for a national mental health charity.

Jamie Winter – who grew up in Dundee before playing for Aberdeen, St Johnstone and Chesterfield – is now high- lighting the work Back Onside is doing in the community.

The Scottish charity has been building a reputation of working with young people and adults, delivering programmes around sport, music and drama.

The organisation, which was formed by Libby Emmerson in 2017, is attempting to break down the barriers of mental health, particularly in the field of sport and football.

Former Menzieshill High School pupil Jamie said the charity had already carried out work with his current club, junior outfit Carnoustie Panmure.

The 34-year-old said his side is among a number local clubs now supporting and looking to work with the charity to provide a breathing space for players.

Jamie said until now players might not have had the outlet to talk once the full-time whistle goes.

His involvement with the charity first began when he learned about its work and made a donation.

He said: “I know our general manager, Mark Johnson, has put a huge focus on mental health in football.

“I was asked: ‘Is it a big thing in junior football?’.

“I think it is something that is everywhere, but there certainly needs to be a better awareness of it in the modern game.

“When I knew more about the charity and the work it was doing, I decided to get involved personally by pledging money.

“I became an ambassador for the charity last weekend.”

And even after just a week, he says the experience has been eye-opening.

“From my own perspective, I don’t think players in the modern day game speak out enough,” he added.

“Players across various levels of football aren’t speaking out about the issues they might be facing.

“Boys in some cases are playing to pay their mortgages –while taking pelters from the stands for doing their jobs.

“There has always been that mind-set of ‘man-up’ and get on with it.

“Even at a junior level you’ve had players who have maybe dropped down from pro football and are now having to find other work.

“It can be a hard transition for players. In some cases that can be hard to take and in these instances they are still young boys.”

He added: “Charities like this can make sure boys can get the right advice to help them make the transition.

“There are particular added pressures now for young players with the addition and prominence of social media.

“It’s all fine having a laugh and joke but it’s about finding that fine line – boys on the pitch are only human.

“I’ve seen first hand now the work Back Onside has done with our club and it’s fantastic the players have had that option to speak to someone privately.”

For more information, or to find out how to get support, visit backonside.co.uk or contact 07528 243100.

