Ex-primary school head teacher accused of sexually abusing young boys

A former primary school head teacher has been accused of sexually abusing young boys.

Stephen Lavery, 70, allegedly committed the offences at two separate schools in the city between 1988 and 1993.

Lavery faces three charges at Dundee Sheriff Court of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards three different children.

Two of the alleged victims are now adults, while another has since died.

It is alleged Lavery used those practices towards the first boy while working as an assistant head teacher between May 4 1988 and January 28 1990.

Lavery allegedly repeatedly instructed the boy to sit on his knee, placed his hand under his clothing and touched him indecently.

Between January 29 1990 and February 15 1994 at a second school, Lavery allegedly pulled down the lower clothing of the second child, now deceased, and touched them indecently while employed as a head teacher.

A third charge alleges Lavery, of Somerville Place East, made sexual comments towards a third boy and seized hold of them.

Lavery allegedly forcibly moved the child’s body and performed a sex act in his presence.

This allegedly occurred on various occasions at the same school between August 1 1990 and July 30 1993.

Lavery denies the offences and was not present when the case called for a first diet before Sheriff George Way.

The first diet was continued until April.