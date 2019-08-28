Ex-nurse pulled knife on partner and threatened to kill him at Dundee property

A retired nurse who picked up a serrated bread knife and threatened to kill her partner has been admonished after admitting the offence.

Collette Farrell, 59, of Lambs Lane, got into an argument with her partner following a night out.

As the row became more heated at the flat they shared, she retreated to the kitchen to pick up the serrated knife and, holding it, told him: “I’m going to kill you.”

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Farrell, pictured, and her partner were returning to their flat at around 1am on Saturday after having drinks at a social club.

As they walked home an argument ensued and carried on into the flat, prompting Farrell’s 24-year-old son to call the police at around 3.50am.

Police attended shortly thereafter and the retired nurse admitted to making the threats, reportedly telling officers: “I did pick up a knife. I wanted to frighten him.”

Farrell spoke in court to admit her guilt before Sheriff Alastair Brown.

When asked if she admitted the charge, she replied: “I do, unfortunately, your honour, yes.”

Her solicitor Kris Gilmartin said the argument on the walk home had been aggravated by her partner walking away, as she did not know the way home from the social club alone.

“She was just about able to keep up with him but she was frustrated and angry and began an argument,” he said.

“In the course of that, her son became involved and she wanted to leave the flat and calm down.

“She went into the kitchen and picked up the knife but there was no intention to assault anybody.

“Alcohol was clearly involved and there was a change in her pain medication – she should not have been drinking.”

Mr Gilmartin added that her partner had not become involved with the police’s investigation.

The solicitor added: “The intention for Miss Farrell is that the relationship will continue. She will obviously have apologies to make but these are somewhat unusual circumstances.”

Farrell, previously of MacDouglas Park, Dublin, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in that she shouted, swore, brandished a knife and uttered threats of violence.

Sheriff Brown opted to admonish Farrell and dismissed the case.