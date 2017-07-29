A wedding fashion show was held in the Counting House in DC Thomson’s Meadowside building and included a very special guest who flew in from France for the event.

The event was hosted by the Scottish Wedding Directory and featured a catwalk, where a range of wedding dresses were showcased from 6pm-9pm.

Among those modelling was former Miss Scotland Ellie McKeating, who is pictured above.

She flew in from France to take part.

Next year, she is set to marry Scottish rugby star Richie Gray.

Guests were treated to a range of wedding outfits and they continued to an after-party at the Malmaison, where wedding experts were on hand to answer questions.